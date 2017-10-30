Hays school board approves final union contracts, $500 bonuses for insurance

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays school board gave final approval to contracts for the Hays NEA and the SEIU custodian’s union during a meeting Monday.

The unions and the district had been negotiating the terms of a change in the district’s insurance carrier.

The unions sent a letter to the school board on Aug. 28 saying leaving the state plan could leave the district open to legal action by the unions.

The district voted earlier this year to drop the state insurance plan that was administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield in favor of a plan administered by Aetna.

The district decided to make the move after Blue Cross Blue Shield increased the district’s premiums by $1.4 million in two years. School officials hope to better control costs and have more flexibility under Aetna.

As terms of the contract, all full-time members of the SEIU, Hays NEA and non-union employees who are on the district’s insurance will receive a one-time $500 bonus to cover insurance costs. Part-time workers will receive a prorated bonus based on the numbers of hours worked.

Both unions approved the final contracts last week.