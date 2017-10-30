Hays Area Economic Outlook Conference will be Friday

Experts from Wichita State University will be in Hays this week to discuss the region’s economic future.

The Hays Area Economic Outlook Conference will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m., at the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

Registration is $75. Click HERE for registration information.

Experts from Wichita State University’s W. Frank Barton School of Business and the Center for Economic Development and Business Research will provide insight into current local and national economies, addressing topics of interest to the community, region and state. A combination of state and local experts will be on hand to provide perspectives on issues affecting business, industry, education and government.