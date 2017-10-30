Norton resident Harriet C. Young passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Norton County Hospital at the age of 95.

She was born August 28, 1922 near Long Island, KS the daughter of Charles & Nellie (Groeneveld) Schemper.

Harriet attended Willowdale country school through the eighth grade and then was given the option of going to high school or beginning to work. She chose various housecleaning and babysitting jobs in the area. She then moved to Denver, CO and worked at Russell Stover Candies for several years. Later she relocated back to the Prairie View area and worked at both the Prairie View and Long Island markets.

She was united in marriage to Robert Young on September 23, 1961 in Prairie View, KS. To this union twin boys were born, Larry & Loren.

Primarily a homemaker, Harriet also enjoyed volunteering at area nursing homes, baking cinnamon rolls (which her grandchildren also enjoyed) and her signature lemon pies. She also belonged to several clubs including the American Legion Auxiliary, the Homemakers Club, and Golden Hour Circle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Nellie and her brother Alfred.

Survivors include her husband, Robert of Norton; their two sons, Larry & wife, Jennifer of Denver, Colorado and Loren & wife, Sara of Salina; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Clazine Engelsman of Phillipsburg and Irene Klomp of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the Luctor Christian Reformed Church, Philips County, with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, KS.

Mrs. Young will lie in state Sunday from Noon until 9 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Luctor Christian Reformed Church or Whispering Pines.