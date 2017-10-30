Pork Rinds and Amber Queso For Monday @ Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company

Today’s Special at Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company
117 East 11th – Downtown Hays, Kansas
MONDAY:
$2 off Starters (Dine-In Only), 4:00-6:00 P.M.
$1 off Mugs, 4:00-6:00 P.M.
Seasonal Appetizer: Pork Rinds and Amber Queso
Homemade pork rinds served with a molten blend of cheeses and seasoned ground beef with LB. Brewing Co.’s Amber Ale. $9.50
Substitute tortilla chips for the pork rinds at no additional cost.
Find out more about the award winning Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company
at our Website and at Facebook.