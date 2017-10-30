Pork Rinds and Amber Queso For Monday @ Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company

Today’s Special at Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company

117 East 11th – Downtown Hays, Kansas

MONDAY:

$2 off Starters (Dine-In Only), 4:00-6:00 P.M.

$1 off Mugs, 4:00-6:00 P.M.

Seasonal Appetizer: Pork Rinds and Amber Queso

Homemade pork rinds served with a molten blend of cheeses and seasoned ground beef with LB. Brewing Co.’s Amber Ale. $9.50

Substitute tortilla chips for the pork rinds at no additional cost.

