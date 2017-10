WAKEENEY — Erinn Diaz and Courtney Groves will perform a special one-night-only performance of “Letter from Home: America’s Bombshell Due” at Trego Community High School at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.

The free performance will honor veterans, activie military and their families by reviving patriotism through music.

The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Post 197.

For more information, call (785) 743-2070.