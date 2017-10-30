🎥 City employees recognized for years of service

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Annual awards were presented Oct. 26 to Hay city employees recognizing their service of 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years.

With family and friends, co-workers and supervisors crowded into the city commission chambers, the 19 employees were called to the front of the room to shake hands with the commissioners and City Manager Toby Dougherty. Finance Director Kim Rupp read each person’s history employment with the city as they were presented a recognition plaque by Mayor Shaun Musil and posed with him for a picture.

City of Hays 2017 Employee Service Awards

5-Year Awards

Jami Breit – Jami started with the City in 2012 as an Account Clerk I for the Clerk’s Office. In 2013 she was promoted to Deputy City Clerk.

Nikki Hausler – Nikki began her career as an Animal Control Officer with the Hays Police Department in 2012 and continues in that role today.

Tim Detrixhe – Tim joined the City as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in 2012. In 2013 he was appointed to a Career Fire Fighter position.

Rick Hines – Rick has been with the City since 2012 as an Airport Maintenance Operator and continues to hold that position.

Bob Shubert – Bob returned to the City of Hays in 2012 as a Part-Time Water Resources Truck Driver. In 2017 he accepted a Full-Time Position as an Equipment Operator with the Water Resources department.

10-Year Awards

Lucas Everett – Lucas started employment as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in 2007 with the City of Hays. He was promoted to a Career Fire Fighter in 2010.

Tyler Brungardt – Tyler began his career with the City as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in 2007. In 2008 he was promoted to a Career Fire Fighter. In 2014 Tyler was promoted to Fire Lieutenant.

Brandon Hauptman – Brandon joined the Hays Police Department in 2007 as a Police Officer. In 2014 Brandon was promoted to Police Corporal and a year later was named a Police Sergeant.

TJ Mages – TJ has been with the City as a Mechanic since 2007 and still holds this position today.

15-Year Service Awards

Curtis Deines – Curtis started as a Plant Trainee in 2002. In 2003 he was promoted to a Plant Operator I and transitioned to an Inspector position that same year. He was then promoted to Inspector II in 2014. Curtis’s most recent promotion happened earlier this year when he

became the Superintendent for the Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division.

Mike O’Gorman – Mike began his career as a Seasonal Maintenance Worker in 2002. That same year he was promoted to a Maintenance Worker I. In 2003 Mike transitioned to Plant Trainee and was once again promoted in 2005 to Plant Operator I.

Jesse Rohr – Jesse joined the City in 2001 as an Inspector for the Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division. One year later he was promoted to Chief Building Official which was reclassified to Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Superintendent in 2003. He was recently

promoted to Director of Public Works.

Jake Helget – Jake started with the City as a Seasonal Maintenance Worker for the Parks Department in 2002. That same year, Jake was promoted to a Park Maintenance Worker. In 2006 he was promoted to Ball Field Facilities Foreman which was reclassified to Athletic

Facilities Foreman in 2011 with the addition of the Sports Complex.

Jeff Ridgway – Jeff began his career as a Police Officer with the Hays Police Department in 2002. In 2004 he transitioned to the School Resource Officer position. Jeff was then promoted to a Uniformed Police Investigator in 2010. Then, in 2013, Jeff became a Plain Clothes

Investigator which is his current position today.

Tobin Miller – Tobin has been with the City since 2002. During that time Tobin has been a Maintenance Worker I, Refuse/Recycling Collector, Maintenance Worker II, Equipment Operator and, his current position, Water Resources Maintenance Foreman.

20-Year Service Awards

Jeff Boyle – Jeff started with the City as a Maintenance Worker for the Parks Department in 1996. He was promoted to Parks Foreman in 1998. He now serves as the Parks Director which he has held since 1999.

25-Year Service Awards

Kevin Augustine – Kevin joined the City in 1992 as a Refuse Collector. In 1993 he transitioned to a Utility Worker, which was later reclassified as a Maintenance Worker I in 2003. He was then promoted to Maintenance Worker II in 2004. In 2006 he was once again promoted to

Equipment Operator.

Kyle Leiker – Kyle began his career with the City has a Refuse Collector in 1992. In 1994 he became a Utility Worker which was reclassified in 2003 as a Maintenance Worker I. Kyle was promoted to an Equipment Operator in 2004. Kyle is currently a Service Division Foreman.