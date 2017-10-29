Youth pheasant & quail season Nov. 4 & 5

KDWPT

PRATT – If you know a young hunter who’s anxious to learn about bird hunting, there’s no better time to teach them than during the Nov. 4-5, 2017 youth pheasant and quail season. During the weekend prior to the regular pheasant and quail opener, hunters age 16 and younger may hunt as long as they are under the supervision of an adult 18 or older. Daily bag limits during the youth pheasant and quail season are two rooster pheasants per day and four quail per day. Sixteen-year-old resident hunters and all nonresident youth need a hunting license.

The youth season allows the adult mentor to focus on teaching and ensuring safe hunting practices are observed. This may not be the case when youth are included in a big opening-day group. Youth also get first crack at the birds, and public wildlife areas and Walk-in Hunting Access areas are not likely to be crowded.

Take advantage of these special seasons, and give a young hunter memories that will last a lifetime. Passing on our hunting heritage is critical to the future of wildlife conservation.