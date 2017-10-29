Tiger soccer downs Lindenwood; clinches first MIAA title

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s soccer team defeated the Lindenwood Lions 1-0 on Sunday. 29). The Tigers improved to 10-5-2 overall on the season and 7-1 in conference play. The Lions dipped to 8-7 on the year and 3-3 in the MIAA. FHSU clinched their first MIAA title in program history with the victory.

The first half consisted of a defensive battle from both teams as neither Fort Hays State nor Lindenwood could find the back of the net. The Tigers were able to get off three shots, as the Lions had five in the first period.

Out of the break, it was much of the same with a back-and-forth battle between the squads while no one was able to get the ball past either of the goalkeepers. The Tigers were able to get off seven shots as one of them scored through the net on a 30 yard strike from Luis Mendez in the 77th minute that was set up from Derick Gonzalez. Mendez notched his second goal of the season and Gonzalez extended his program record of consecutive matches with a point to 14 straight.

The Tigers were able to keep the 1-0 score until the end the match as they clinched at least a share of the MIAA title. The Tigers will share the title with Northeastern State if the RiverHawks win both their matches next weekend and will win the title outright if NSU loses or draws at least one contest.

The Tigers dominated possession in the second half as they outshot the Lions 10-7 in the match. Despite the Lions earning ten corner kicks, they were unable to capitalize on those scoring opportunities.

Michael Yantz was solid in goal today for the Tigers as he ended the match with four key saves against the aggressive Lion offense. Yantz earned the victory and improved to 8-4-2 on the season.

The Tigers will be back in action next weekend as they host the University of Mary on Saturday (Nov. 4) in their regular season finale. Kickoff for Senior Night is set for 6 p.m.