Tiger basketball falls in exhibition game at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball had its first tune-up game for the regular season when it took on Kansas State on Sunday (Oct. 29). The Tigers fell by a score of 79-56 to the Wildcats. FHSU trailed by just seven at halftime before K-State pulled away in the second half.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Brady Werth Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Fort Hays State trailed 31-12 in the first half before going on a 10-0 run to get back in the game. The Tigers closed the first half on an 18-6 run to cut the halftime margin to just seven, 37-30.

FHSU scored the first basket of the second half to cut the K-State lead to five, but an 18-4 run pushed the Wildcats back out to a 19-point lead. KSU cruised the rest of the way and the final margin of 23 was its largest lead of the game.

Marcus Cooper led the Tigers with 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and an 8-of-10 effort at the free-throw line. Brady Werth also reached double figures with 10 points. Hadley Gillum pulled down a team-high five rebounds.

Kansas State had four players in double figures. Xavier Sneed led the way with 18, followed by Dean Wade with 15, Barry Brown, Jr. with 14, and Cartier Diarra with 11.

The Tigers return to exhibition action at the University of Kansas on Tuesday, November 7 in Lawrence. Game time is set for 7 pm at Allen Fieldhouse.