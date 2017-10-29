Sunny, warmer Sunday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 7 to 16 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the evening.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 20 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.