Spooky-good fun in WaKeeney for Halloween

WAKEENEY–It’s trick or treating for the kids Tuesday, October 31. . Bring the pint-sized ghosts and goblins to Downtown WaKeeney for the Trego Recreation Commission’s annual Halloween Madness with a parade, games and candy galore!

From 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. the city merchants will be handing out candy to tiny trick or treaters at their businesses and other generous citizens will be handing them out from the back of their decorated vehicles.

In Courthouse Square games of spooky sport will challenge mini witches and wizards, and all the other creatures of the night.

At 5:15 p.m. line up at the south end of Main Street to become part of the Halloween parade that will be walking up the two blocks to the water tower at 5:30 p.m.

A costume contest and free hot dog feed sponsored by the Trego Recreation Commission will follow.

Or, at 5:30 p.m. you can enjoy a free chili supper at the WaKeeney City Fire Station for trick or treaters and their parents. The WaKeeney City Fire Station is located at 122 S. 2nd and the supper is sponsored jointly by the Trego County Rural Fire Department and the WaKeeney City Fire Department.

