Rush Co. student represents FHSU at National Millennial Community

FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University was represented by Dalton Steinert, Otis senior majoring in accounting, at the recent National Millennial Community meeting in Seattle, Wash.

Steinert met with executives from Starbucks, Microsoft, Boeing and Amazon and participated in creating a video addressing cyber-bullying. The video project, sponsored by the Hacker Agency of Seattle, has received attention from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Bill Imada, chairman and chief connectivity officer of NMC, said Steinert “was a stellar representative of FHSU and the state of Kansas.”

He is poised, articulate and highly intelligent. He was a great fit and made an excellent impression on the executives and directors we were fortunate to meet,” he said.

The NMC is a community of high-achieving thinkers that aim to change the conversation about the millennial generation with key influencers. Imada took an interest in FHSU because the students can “provide a unique perspective on what’s happening in rural America and in our nation’s heartland.”

The FHSU team, led by Jessica Heronemus, director of assessment and articulation for the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ron Rohlf, assistant professor of informatics, participates in monthly video conferences with executives from organizations and industries including Coca-Cola, eBay, ABC Television Group and Walt Disney Imagineering.

To learn more about the NMC, visit http://www.nationalmillennialcommunity.com/.