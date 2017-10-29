Kansas Disability Determination Services number one in nation for accuracy

KDCF

TOPEKA – For the second year in a row, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is recognizing the Kansas Department for Children and Families’ (DCF) Disability Determination Services (DDS) for its accuracy in disability determinations.

In FY 2017, Kansas was number one in the nation, with an SSA accuracy rating of 99.1 percent, in disability determinations. The program was also number one in the nation in FY 2016. The SSA rates state accuracy by assessing and comparing disability decision errors.

DDS, a program within DCF’s Rehabilitation Services division, makes disability and blindness determinations for the SSA on most Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claims filed or reviewed in Kansas.

DDS employs 34 disability examiners and 24 medical experts to make disability determinations. In the last fiscal year, DDS made decisions on approximately 20,000 cases.

“This recent achievement illustrates the hard work and dedication that our employees have for their job and their clients,” said Rehabilitation Services Director Michael Donnelly.

In addition, DDS was identified by the SSA as the second best in the nation for performance accuracy, which is different than disability determination accuracy, as it is measured by the accuracy of all-encompassing disability decisions, including reconsiderations cases, hearings, continuing disability reviews, etc.

In addition to making disability determinations, DCF also offers vocational rehabilitation services to empower Kansans with disabilities to become successfully employed and self-reliant.

Recently, DCF launched a new program, Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS), to further its efforts to help Kansans with disabilities gain meaningful employment. Pre-ETS was first launched in FY 2017, and its services are designed to help youth with disabilities get an early start at job exploration, assist students with disabilities in making the transition from secondary to post-secondary education/training and to empower them to realize their full potential.

To learn more about Pre-ETS and other Rehabilitation Services, visit www.dcf.ks.gov.