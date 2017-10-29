Group will offer free flight demonstrations for youngsters

ELLSWORTH — Smoky Hill EEA Chapter 1127 will host a Young Eagle Day on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Ellsworth Airport.

Young people age 8 to 17 are welcome to experience a free demonstration flight in an airplane.

Registration for the flights will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Each youth must have a signed permission form from a parent or guardian. Forms are available from chapter members or can be filled out during registration.

For more information, contact Larry Farmer at (785) 825-1256 or lafarmer717@netscape.net or Dale Weinhold at (785) 472-4309 or dpweinhold@sbcglobal.net.