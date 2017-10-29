Full Chord Press continues to grow

By DAWSON ROONEY

HHS Guidon

Full Chord Press started in 2009 as an all-boys choir for the middle and high school and was created as a safe environment that would encourage young boys to sing.

“Full Chord Press started because a good friend, Steve Miller, kept nagging me to start a boys choir,” Choral instructor and director of Full Chord Press Johnny Matlock said. “Full Chord Press began that year (2009) with six charter members, a box of donuts, one piece of music, and the dedication of all who were involved.”

Now, the all-boys choir has grown to an astounding 40-50 member group, and the level of music only rises, Matlock said. Full Chord Press was started to develop young male voices, according to Matlock.

“It was started to develop singing skills and build good character. We work hard to prepare a quality music program with the sole purpose of sharing it with others.”

The group has rehearsals at Hays High School three mornings a week at 7:10 a.m. .

“We rehearse then because it is a time that works for both the middle school and the high school,” vocal accompanist Alexis Robinson said. “The middle school boys are bused back to the middle school after we practice. This rehearsal schedule also doesn’t prevent either group from participating in other activities.”

Concerts are a little unusual with the mix of middle school and high school, Robinson said.

“We usually do a Fall Concert with the high school and then a Christmas Concert with the middle school,” Robinson said. “We then finish the year at the high school’s Spring Concert. Full Chord Press also performs at the annual Barbershop Concert in the spring.”

Full Chord Press is a time to make music together, to develop life-long friendships, and to bring joy to others, Matlock said. Full Chord Press is the main contributing factor to the ever-growing number of boys in the high school vocal program.

“I think my favorite moment each year is seeing the faces of the new 6th graders in our first rehearsal when we sing Barbara Ann for the first time,” Matlock said. “They love it. There’s something about singing harmony.”