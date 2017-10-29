Former Hays resident is NW Kansas newspaper’s new owner

Kansas Press Association

Lace David has purchased the Western Times in Sharon Springs from Sunny Henderson.

Henderson had been the owner and editor since 2015, when she took over the newspaper from her mother, Julie Samuelson, who had owned it for 15 years.

David has been working at the newspaper since 2016.

She is a Phillipsburg native. She and her husband, Corey David, relocated from Hays to Sharon Springs in 2012. They have three children: Jess, a sophomore at the University of Kansas; Erikson, a second grader, and Violet, a first grader.

She said she is “excited to cover the news and life of Wallace County.”