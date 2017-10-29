First Care Clinic to assist with Marketplace open enrollment

FCC

First Care Clinic’s Certified Marketplace Navigators can help individuals who need assistance obtaining health insurance from the Marketplace.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace will begin November 1, 2017 and run through December 15, 2017 for coverage starting January 1, 2018.

For questions about the Marketplace or for free assistance with your application, contact Shelby at 785-621-4990. First Care Clinic is located at 105 W. 13th, Hays, and 208 Marc Wagner Dr., Victoria.

ABOUT FIRST CARE CLINIC, INC.

First Care Clinic, Hays and Victoria, is a federally funded community health center, providing non-emergency medical services for people of all ages, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. We house general medical care, mental health services and general dentistry, all under one roof.