FHSU women’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in MIAA Tournament; hosts Missouri Southern in first-round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After ending the regular season with a 10-5-3 overall record and earning a 7-3-1 mark in MIAA play, the Fort Hays State women’s soccer team captured the No. 4 seed in the upcoming MIAA tournament. The Tigers drew No. 5 Missouri Southern for their first-round matchup, and will host the Lions at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Hays.

The Tigers have now advanced to post-season play in the MIAA for the fourth straight season. Last year, the squad earned a share of the conference title, while also advancing to the Sweet 16 in the National Tournament. In 2016’s conference tournament, the Tigers defeated Missouri Western in the first-round on PK’s, but fell to Central Oklahoma in the semifinals 4-2.

The Lions and Tigers met this season back on Oct. 15 with the match ended at a 0-0 tie after two overtimes. Missouri Southern is on a three-match win streak and brings a 5-9-3 overall record and 5-5-1 mark in MIAA to the tilt on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 (at Higher Seed)

Game 1: No. 8 Emporia State at No. 1 Central Oklahoma 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Missouri Southern at No. 4 Fort Hays State 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Central Oklahoma at No. 2 Missouri Western 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Northeastern State 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 (at Highest Remaining Seed)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 TBA

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 TBA

Sunday, Nov. 5 (at Highest Remaining Seed)

Championship Match: Semifinal Winners TBA