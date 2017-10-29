FHSU women’s soccer beats Washburn on Golden Goal

TOPEKA, Kan. – Jasmine Beaulieu netted her third goal of the season in double-overtime against Washburn as the Fort Hays State women’s soccer team captured the 1-0, golden goal victory over the Ichabods. With the win, the Tigers reach 10 wins on the season to improve their overall record to 10-5-3 along with a 7-3-1 mark in the MIAA. The Tigers, who earned the No. 4 seed in the MIAA tournament, will host a first-round match on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Missouri Southern.

After a scoreless first half for both teams, the Tigers and Ichabods headed into the locker room tied at 0-0. In the first 45 minutes, Washburn out-shot Fort Hays State 5-2. This was the fifth-consecutive match the Tigers were unable to score in the first period of play against their opponents.

As the second half came and went just like the first, the score remained at zero a piece. FHSU and Washburn headed into the first overtime period but again neither team was able to get on the board. The lone goal in the match came at the feet of Jasmine Beaulieu who has now earned a goal in two-straight matches. The point came with just under two minutes remaining in the match as she brought in the ball off an assist from fellow senior Eden Stoddard, her fifth of the season. The combo of Beaulieu and Stoddard has secured the wins in the last two matches. The goal concluded the match and gave the Tigers the 1-0 win over the Ichabods.

The Tigers held the Ichaods to a shot-less second half as they collected 13. Throughout the two overtimes, Fort Hays State had the advantage in shots as they attempted five compared to just two from Washburn.

Kaitlin Minnich in goal for the Ichabods was given the loss as she amassed for 10 saves. The goalie duties for the Tigers switch heading into the overtime periods as Megan Kneefel took over for Kristen Thompson who faced five shots and collected two saves in regulation. Kneefel earned the victory alongside two saves of her own. With the win, Kneefel now sits with a 4-2-2 record in net for the Tigers.

The Tigers are next on the pitch on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as they play host to Missouri Southern who captured the No. 5 seed in the MIAA tournament. The first-round matchup is set to be played at FHSU Soccer Stadium.