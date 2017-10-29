FHSU Alumni Association invites Tigers to pregame parties

FHSU University Relations

The Fort Hays State University Alumni Association invites Tiger alumni and friends of all ages to gather in the Tiger spirit at one or more pregame parties scheduled in conjunction with upcoming FHSU Athletic events.

FHSU vs. UConn Women’s Basketball Pregame PartyHartford, Conn.: 5 to 6:30 p.m. (ET), Thursday, Nov. 1, at City Steam Brewery, 942 Main St.

FHSU vs. Northwest Missouri Football Tailgate PartyMaryville, Mo.: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Visitors Parking Lot of Bearcat Stadium, North Grand Ave.

FHSU vs. KSU Women’s Basketball Pregame Party

Manhattan, Kan.: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6 at Kansas Farm Bureau, 2627 KFB Plaza

FHSU vs. KU Men’s Basketball Pregame Party

Lawrence: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Dennis and Sharon Spratt Residence, 5017 Keystone Ct.

FHSU vs. Colorado Mines Basketball Pregame Party

Golden, Colo.: 5-6:30 p.m. (MT), at Miners Saloon, 1109 Miners Alley.

FHSU vs. Washburn Basketball Pregame Party

Topeka, Kan.: 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Henry T’s, 1521 SW 21st.

FHSU vs. Emporia Basketball Pregame Party

Emporia, Kan.: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Bruff’s Bar & Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave.

Events are open to all Tiger supporters. Registrations are accepted online at www.goforthaysstate.com/events or by calling the FHSU Alumni Association office at 888-351-3591.

Established in 1916, the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association serves FHSU graduates by identifying needs and providing solutions. More than 63,500 graduates live throughout the United States and in 77 countries.

For information on how to participate, call the Alumni Association at 785-628-4430 or email alumni@fhsu.edu.