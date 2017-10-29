🎥 Hays school board forum Oct. 17

Hays Post

Candidates for the Hays USD 489 school board participated in a forum sponsored by the Fort Hays State Student Government Association and the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Participants included Kevin Daniels, pastor of Hays Christian Church; Mike Walker, director of the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at FHSU; Lance Bickle, incumbent and local consultant; and Sophia Rose Young, donor communications manager at Development Services of Northwest Kansas.

There are three positions open on the board. All elected candidates will serve four-year terms. The general election is Nov. 7. Advance voting is open now.

The full video is below.