There will be a victory celebration for the state champion Thomas More Prep-Marian Monarchs, who won the Class 3A state title on Saturday in a victory over Cheney.

Boosters said there will be a police escort for the team bus, which is scheduled to arrive in Hays between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Those wishing to welcome the state champion Monarchs back to town should meet at Victory Gates at TMP.