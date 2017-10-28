Tigers dominate Hornets; take sole possession of first place in MIAA

HAYS, Kan. – Kenneth Iheme rushed for 146 yards while hauling in seven passes for 62 yards and touchdown leading seventh-ranked Fort Hays State to a 34-7 win over Emporia State in front of 4,519 Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field. The coupled with No. 1 Northwest Missouri State’s 20-10 loss at Pittsburg State gives the Tigers (9-0) sole possession of first place in the MIAA.

The Tigers can clinch their first MIAA title next Saturday when they play the Bearcats (8-1), who had their 38-game win streak snapped by the Gorillas, in Maryville.

Head Coach Chris Brown Postgame Press Conference

Jose Delgado Postgame Interview

Kenneth Iheme Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Jacob Mezera completed 26 of 36 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Mezera connected with tight end J.J. Lewis on an eight-yard touchdown pass on the Tigers first possession. They would be held to two field goals the rest of the half and led 13-0 at halftime.

Tyler Bacon’s 68-yard touchdown reception on the first possession of the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-0.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Tigers drove 93 yards in four plays capped by Iheme’s 25-yard touchdown catch.

After a goal-line stand by the defense, the Tigers capped the scoring on a two-yard touchdown run from Charles Tigner who rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries. It capped a 99-yard, 11-play drive.

Emporia State scored their only touchdown with 5:24 to play.

FHSU finished the day with 583 yards while holding the Hornets (4-5) to 223. Jose Delgado had 12 tackles and redshirt freshman Sterling Swopes was credited with 2 1/2 sacks.