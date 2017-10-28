Sunny, mild Saturday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 8 to 14 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 15 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.