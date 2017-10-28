Sunny, mild Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.