Paradise UMW Bazaar & Turkey Dinner Nov. 11

On Saturday, November 11th the Paradise United Methodist Women will hold their 67th annual Bazaar and Turkey Dinner in the Paradise Auditorium on Main Street.

The Bazaar features the Church Cookbook, hand-made crafts, home-made baked items as well as candies, jellies, and other foods. All items are reasonably priced.

The Bazaar opens at 10:30am and the Turkey Dinner begins at 10:45am. The menu includes Turkey & Dressing with all the trimmings, including homemade rolls, pies and desserts. Carryout is also available.

The event is held the first day of pheasant hunting season, providing a great meal for hunters as well as anyone else who enjoys visiting with old friends over a delicious meal at an affordable price.

For more information call Brynae Sturgeon at 785-998-4442.