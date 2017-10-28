No. 7 Tigers face long-time rival Hornets in Hays Saturday

Fort Hays State, ranked No. 7 in the nation, looks to stay on top of the MIAA standings on Saturday when it hosts long-time rival Emporia State at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The 92nd installment of the series is set to begin at 2 pm. FHSU enters at 8-0, while ESU is 4-4.

The game can be heard on Tiger Radio Mix-103 beginning with the Auto World Pregame Show at 1 pm. Listen Live

The Tigers will be looking for a second straight win over the Hornets in Hays. The home team has won the last two games in the series. ESU took the meeting in Emporia last year 24-16, when the Hornets were No. 10 in the nation. Emporia State entered the season with strong hopes of MIAA contention as the preseason No. 4 ranked team in the nation, but has struggled to a 4-4 mark so far.

FHSU enters the week still tied for first place in the MIAA with two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State. The No. 1 ranked Bearcats are also 8-0. NWMSU plays at Pittsburg State this week. In the first edition of NCAA Super Region 3 Rankings, NWMSU is No. 1, FHSU is No. 3, and Central Missouri is No. 6. The top seven teams in the super region are selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Playoffs at the end of the regular season. FHSU is in position to make its first NCAA Playoff appearance since 1995.

The Tiger offense has produced over 200 rushing yards in each of the last three weeks. Leading the rushing attack is Kenneth Iheme, averaging 110.4 yards per game. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last four games and now leads the MIAA in rushing. Charles Tigner is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and adds an average of 69.3 yards per game.

Jacob Mezera is completing 67 percent of his passes this season for 1,944 yards and 16 touchdowns. Monterio Burchfield has been the top receiver for the Tigers with 783 yards on 36 catches. He is averaging 97.9 yards receiving per game to rank second in the MIAA and has reached the endzone eight times.

Defensively, Jose Delgado leads the team in tackles with 64, while adding 3.5 sacks. Nathan Shepherd is the team leader in sacks with four. Doyin Jibowu leads in interceptions with four, while Kamon Clayton has broken up a team-high 11 passes.

The Tigers will be looking to break the school record for wins in a season. Fort Hays State has seen eight 8-win seasons in its history, but this year’s team looks to push that mark further with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Game Promotions

–Make a Difference Day: Fans attending the football game on Saturday are invited to bring one or more items (non-perishable food, new clothing, hygiene products) or consider making a monetary donation to the Hope Pantry. Collection sites will be located at each entry into Lewis Field. Those who contribute will receive a raffle ticket for an exclusive Tiger Tailgate Package, including a reserved tailgate spot for the 2018 season, along with a cooler and other items for the perfect tailgating experience! The prize package will be given away at halftime.

-The annual Costumes and Candy event will take place during Saturday’s game as well. Kids Pre-school-12 years old will get into the game for FREE if they wear their Halloween Costume. There will also be a registration table outside the entrance on the east side of Lewis Field to sign up for the Trunk or Treat which will occur between the 3rd and 4th quarter. The first 100 kids to register and wear a costume will get a free book courtesy of the KNEA-Student Program at FHSU.