KS produce growers inventory available; workshop in Colby

KDA

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension have partnered to release the Kansas Produce Growers Inventory, a tool to identify produce growers affected by the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Produce Safety Rule (PSR). The information collected from the inventory will help KDA identify farms and businesses subject to the PSR and provide education, tips and resources relevant to helping their operations stay compliant with the new rule. KDA is committed to helping farms and businesses educate themselves about FSMA and PSR.

The FDA Produce Safety Rule went into effect in 2016 as a part of FSMA and focuses on standards for safety production through preventative measures at each stage of the production chain in produce. It was one of seven rules passed by Congress in 2011 which seeks to minimize risks that may occur during the growing, harvesting, packing, and holding of fresh produce.

“Kansas farmers are dedicated to providing safe and quality food,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey. “This survey will allow us to ensure that our producers are provided with the best information regarding the new rule. As a result, our farmers will continue to produce the best product possible for consumers.”

To complete the Kansas Produce Growers Inventory, go to the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PSR where it can be complete online or printed. This webpage also includes a link to find the Produce Safety Rule Decision Chart, to help you determine if the PSR applies to your farm or business, as well as other information about the PSR.

Produce Safety Training workshop dates and locations are available on the K-State Research and Extension site at www.ksre.k-state.edu/foodsafety/produce.

Introduction to Produce Safety – 1/2 day training will be held in Colby Wed., Nov. 15.