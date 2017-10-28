KNOLL: Anthem controversy takes its toll on NFL

I assume most readers are following the controversy of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem prior to play.

I have some thoughts about this that maybe some haven’t thought about, and which gets little coverage if any.

Kneeling rather than standing during the national anthem of NFL football games is clearly a liberal thing. Conservatives don’t take a knee. They stand during the national anthem.

The irony of all this is that while kneeling they are all supporting liberal causes like cops are bad, whites are racist, inequality, white supremacy, etc. BUT, it is liberals who are trying to ruin NFL football.

Where does all this talk about concussions coming from? It comes from liberals trying to make football bad for young boys to participate in. Isn’t football, to a large extent, about manliness? Call it masculinity. Surely readers have seen reports about some public schools nationally trying to make young boys and girls behave identically.

The primary agenda of liberals since losing the election is about creating divisiveness in this country every which way possible. Liberals want a divided America and the NFL has become a compliant partner.

The NFL is shooting itself in the foot, cutting off its nose to spite its face. Most fans don’t approve of kneeling, therefore, the NFL will be the loser in all of this. Ratings are already down and getting worse each week.

Much of the protesting is anti Trump even though Trump policies show a decrease in unemployment among blacks and many other positives for minorities. That was not the case under Obama.

Do you suppose most of the players taking a knee voted for Obama and still support him? What are they thinking? Under Obama, the poor got poorer and the rich got richer. The black community was hit the hardest by Obama policies. Obama created a racial divide unlike any other president in our history yet the very thing the players supposedly oppose, they appear to be supporting.

What has the congressional black caucus done for blacks? Nothing! Look at cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit etc. that have been run by Democrats for decades, many of them black, yet the players wouldn’t dream of going to the real source of the problem for minorities. That includes the breakup of the family where three out of four black kids grow up without a father in the household.

The whole NFL thing is a sham. “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Then again, maybe they should pay a price for their stubbornness and ignorance. They still don’t get it.

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.