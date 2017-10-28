KHP: Teen dies after truck travels into Phillips Co. creek

PHILLIPS COUNTY —Authorities have identified a teenage driver who died in an accident early Friday in Phillips County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Ford F350 driven by Jacob Paul Roos, 19, Ashton, IA., was west bound on U.S. 36 four miles east of Phillipsburg just after 5 a.m.

The truck went left of center, traveled into the south ditch, hit the guard rail, continued westbound in the south ditch, hit a creek embankment and came to rest in the bottom of the creek.

Roos was transported to Olliff-Boeve Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.