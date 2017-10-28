Kansas man, woman jailed after police find stolen pickup

RENO COUNTY — Two people were arrested after a Hutchinson woman reported her pickup was stolen just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police were able to recover the truck and arrested 31-year-old Stephen Ratzlaff of McPherson.

Potential charges against him include felony theft, felony interference, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving while suspended.

In addition, 24-year-old Marie Bowley of McPherson was also arrested for felony interference.

Ratzlaff was jailed on a $10,000 bond. Bowley has two previous drug convictions from McPherson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.