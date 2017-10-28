Kan. man who killed son, fed body to pigs wants new trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who pleaded guilty in the death of his 7-year-old son whose body was fed to pigs wants a new trial.

The Kansas City Star reports court records show 46-year-old Michael Jones will appear in court Friday seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the 2015 death of Adrian Jones.

Jones was sentenced in May to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after a trial that detailed horrific abuse Adrian suffered from his father and stepmother before he died. Jones pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder.

His stepmother, Heather Jones, also is serving life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The boy’s maternal grandmother, Judy Conway, says he was buried last week at a Lawrence cemetery.