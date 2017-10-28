HHS students honored at KU reception

By DAWSON ROONEY

HHS Guidon

For the past 46 years, the Kansas Honors Program has honored more than 135,000 scholars who rank in the top 10 percent of their classes.

This year, on Oct. 23, 18 students from Hays High School qualified to receive an award at the reception, along with many other students from many other high schools in Kansas. The 18 qualified seniors were: Trinity Callis, Brendan Chapman, Drew Desbien, Alliana Drees, Lacey Gregory, Tara Hertel, Autumn Hohmann, Madison Karlin, London Keller, Mikayla Koerner, Kyra Polifka-Wilhelm, Dawson Rooney, Mark Schuckman, Gabriela Taliaferro, Kyler Voss, and Zachary Wagner.

“The reception was short and to the point, which I liked,” Callis said.

The Kansas Honors Program normally awards Kansas Honor Scholars with a certificate and a special Kansas Honors Program edition of Webster’s new College Dictionary, however, this year the dictionaries were replaced with distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions for students to wear at graduation.

“Whether or not we received a dictionary or a medallion made no difference to me,” Callis said. “It was a neat ceremony to be a part of and nice to see familiar faces from other schools.”