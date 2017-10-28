Hays High School Electro-Rally racing team sweeps fall competitions

The Electro-Rally Racing Team won the team Standard and Experimental class championship at the High Plains Electro-Rally at Fort Hays State University on Sept. 28.

Fourteen teams competed with 38 vehicles participating in the competition.

The team also won the Standard & Experimental Class Championship at the Wetlands ElectroRally in Hoisington on Oct. 12.

That event had 10 teams and 31 vehicles participate in competition.

The team has seven straight wins dating back to the beginning of the fall competition schedule, including the state Championship in spring last year.