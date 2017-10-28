Norton resident Harriet C. Young passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the Norton County Hospital at the age of 95.

She was born August 28, 1922 in Phillips County, KS the daughter of Charles & Nellie (Groenveld) Schemper.

She was united in marriage to Robert J. Young on September 23, 1961, in Prairie View, KS. He survives.

Other survivors include their two sons, Larry & wife, Jennifer of Denver, Colorado and Loren & wife, Sara of Salina; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Clazine Engelsman of Phillipsburg and Irene Klomp of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017, in the Luctor Christian Reformed Church, Philips County, with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, KS.

Mrs. Young will lie in state Sunday from Noon until 9 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Luctor Christian Reformed Church or Whispering Pines.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661 is in charge of arrangements.