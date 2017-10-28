Inaugural CEP awards for clean energy leaders announced

CEP

HUTCHINSON – In honor of the Climate + Energy Project’s TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY celebration, we launched the inaugural Climate + Energy Awards to recognize individuals and organizations who are leading the way to a clean energy future in Kansas.

We were overwhelmed with the number of nominations – there are great things happening in Kansas! After much deliberation, we are pleased to announce the 2017 award winners.

Impact Award – Nancy Jackson, Climate + Energy Project Founder

A lifetime achievement recognizing an individual whose work resulted in positive, long-term, broad impacts in climate, energy, and environmental issues across the state.

Nancy Jackson founded and directed the Climate + Energy Project from 2007-2010. Under her guidance, CEP received the Governor’s Commendation for Achievement in Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in 2009. Nancy’s ability to focus on positive solutions became a founding principal of the organization and one that CEP continues today. Nancy created the foundation for CEP to skip the arguments about climate change and get right to work on solutions to actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions – more renewable energy and energy efficiency. By focusing on finding common ground with a wide variety of Kansans, building relationships based on shared values like thrift, faith and energy security, CEP has made huge impacts on the clean energy economy which in turn has reduced emissions. Our work continues to follow the practical principles and common ground approach that Nancy instilled in CEP from the start, and it’s still the most effective way to lead Kansas to a clean energy future.

Sustainer – Mark Richardson, Farmer & Renewable Energy Advocate

A volunteer-recognition award for someone who has regularly engaged with CEP for at least five years.

Mark Richardson is easily the volunteer who has been with us the longest and engaged the most! Mark has been a part of almost every campaign, always showing up with a smile, a positive and steady attitude, and a willingness to work. Mark exemplifies CEP’s common ground approach to elevating renewable energy, working with our neighbors, and finding solutions that work for Kansas. Mark is a long-standing, tireless supporter of our work and our staff, willing to put in the hours as a volunteer, speak up for renewables at the statehouse, and sustain the work as a board member.

Changemaker – Bruce Graham, Wind Energy Instructor, Cloud County Community College

Recognition for an organization or individual whose recent work has significantly advanced climate, energy, and/or environmental issues in Kansas.

Bruce Graham built the Wind Energy Technology Program at Cloud County Community from an idea to a thriving program with 100% job placement. He worked with wind companies to develop textbooks while creating one class after another for CCCC. With over 100 students, six instructors, 26 courses, and four degree offerings (Wind Energy Tech, Substation Maintenance, Turbine Repair, and Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems -SUAS), the program is a thriving success. Bruce’s vision and dedication to wind energy, renewables, and technical education brought about significant changes and opportunities for renewables in Kansas.

The Climate & Energy Project, based in Hutchinson, seeks to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in America’s Heartland through the ambitious deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy, in policy and practice.