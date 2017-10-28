🎥 DOCTOR’S NOTE: Oct. 28

Friend,

This week, my colleagues and I have been hard at work clearing a path towards simplifying our tax code to a system that can work better for you. Through reform, we will not only be putting more money back in your pocket, but making our entire tax system simpler, fairer and easier to navigate.

Our outdated tax code is currently filled with loopholes and tax breaks for those who can pay accountants and attorneys to scour the 73,000-pages of bureaucratic morass. The House GOP Plan will lead to tax relief for working and middle class families by dramatically simplifying the tax code, and making possible a filing process that is equally accessible to all Americans, and able to be completed on the side of a postcard.

As always, if you have any questions, concerns or know of ways my office can be of assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us.

See the above video for my floor speech this week on the importance of trade to the Kansas’ manufacturing industry.

In the House

It’s National Co-op Month!

This week, I took to the House floor to speak in recognition of national Co-op month! Cooperatives benefit us in so many ways, providing us with vital goods and services that we interact with on a daily basis. My district is home to many of these Co-ops, varying in size and trade, but all with the same aim – working together toward the benefit of their members. Watch my speech below for more information!

Honoring Sen. Bob & Elizabeth Dole

It was an absolute pleasure this week to see Elizabeth Dole (pictured right) as Newman’s Own honored her and Senator Bob Dole for their service to veterans and their caregivers. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation works tirelessly to ensure that our veterans and their families receive the care and assistance they both need, and have earned.

The example that the Dole family sets for us all is one of dedication and honor, the embodiment of great American values. Thank you for your continued work to improve the lives of so many!

Internship Opportunities in my Office

Have you ever wondered what it is really like to work for Congress?

If so, I encourage you to apply to my internship program that runs year round! Internships provide an opportunity for students to work closely with me and my staff, and assist our efforts to represent Kansans on Capitol Hill. You can apply directly from my website.

I am excited to have some of you join me in working for Kansas and the First District! Applications for the Spring semester internship are due by November 13th. (Seen left with Fall ’17 intern class)