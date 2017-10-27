TMP Volleyball strong on first day



By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP (1) vs Wellsville (8)

W: 25-21, 25-21

TMP (1) vs Beloit (5)

W: 25-16, 25-16

TMP (1) vs Cheney (4)

L: 20-25, 21-25

EMPORIA, Kan.-The TMP Lady Monarchs came to Emporia 3A State Volleyball Tournament with a mission, a mission to advance out of pool play and championship Saturday. TMP cruised through their first two matches of the day defeating both Wellsville (25-21, 25-21) and Beloit (25-16, 25-16) in straight sets. Those two wins guaranteed a trip to championship bracket on Saturday.

The Lady Monarchs were not done though. They had some unfinished business to take care of with the fourth seeded Cheney Cardinals but Cheney had other plans as they defeated TMP in straight sets 20-25, 21-25. TMP moves to 40-3 on the season and will advance to bracket play at 10am on Saturday in Emporia and will Hesston.