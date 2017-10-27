TMP season comes to an end in Norton



By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Norton 57, TMP 15

NORTON, Kan.-An early TMP interception turned in to a quick Norton touchdown and things went south from there for TMP in what ended up being their season finale. Norton would get a field goal on their next possession and held a 9-0 lead. The Monarchs would get on the board late in the first quarter on a 27 yard Jace Rueschhoff field goal but Norton would answer. Jace Ruder would go 75 yards into the end zone to put the Bluejays on top 17-3 after the first quarter.

Norton would put the only points on the board in the second quarter and led 24-3 at the break. To make matters worse for TMP star quarterback David McFarland was knocked out of the game late in the first half. Norton outscored TMP 33-12 in the second half and picked up the 57-15 victory.

TMP finishes their season at 3-6. Norton improves to 7-2 and will move on to the 3A Playoffs next week.

JASON CAULEY INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

