Pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating scheduled at Hays library

HPL

“Fall” in love with the Hays Public Library! The library offers great seasonal programs for all ages.

Pumpkin Carving: The library is hosting a free pumpkin carving event on Saturday, October 28 at 2 PM. Twenty free pumpkins will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. Feel free to bring your own pumpkin for carving!



Trick or Treat at the Library: Make sure you incorporate the Hays Public Library to your Halloween route! From 3 PM to 6 PM on October 31, the library will host a trick or treat bash. There will be a story walk with treats for the kids, a mad scientist lab for teens and free chili and cinnamon rolls for all ages. What better way to kick off your Halloween than with tricks, treats and a free meal?

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayslibrary.org or call 785.625.9014.