Police filing battery report involving student athletes in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a battery involving teen students in Manhattan.

On Friday morning police were made aware of an incident involving several juveniles that occurred Thursday in the 3300 block of Robinson Drive in Manhattan, according to a media release from police.

The location near the Bishop Stadium indicates student athletes were involved.

Officers are in the process of filing a battery report from the information they received.

Officers list a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male as the victims and it was reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit the victims.

Officers are still in the process of interviewing the multiple parties involved. Police released no additional details on Friday afternoon. USD 383 did not issue a formal statement on the incident. Manhattan hosted a game with Wichita East Friday night.