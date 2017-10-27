NW KS lakes part of KDWPT plan to stock more trout, more often this season

KDWPT

PRATT – You’re not seeing double and that’s not a typo. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) Fisheries Division staff will provide trout anglers with more fish, more often this season. In years past, KDWPT-managed trout waters would receive four stockings of fish over the course of the trout season. This year, KDWPT-managed trout waters will receive two extra stockings, reducing the amount of time between each stocking. To sweeten the deal even more, 22-percent more trout will be stocked this year statewide.

Waters set to receive trout for the 2017-2018 trout season:

TYPE 1 LAKES: TROUT PERMITS REQUIRED OF ALL ANGLERS (Nov. 1-April 15)

Dodge City Lake Charles

Ft. Scott Gun Park Lake

Glen Elder State Park (SP) Pond

Kanopolis Seep Stream

KDOT East Lake in Wichita

Lake Henry in Clinton SP

Mined Land WA Unit No. 30 (Trout Permit required year-round)

Pratt Centennial Pond

Walnut River Area in El Dorado SP (Stocking pending completion of area repairs)

Willow Lake at Tuttle Creek SP

Webster Stilling Basin

Vic’s Lake and Slough Creek in Sedgwick County Park

Topeka Auburndale Park

Garnett Crystal Lake

TYPE 2 LAKES: TROUT PERMITS REQUIRED ONLY FOR ANGLERS FISHING FOR OR POSSESSING TROUT (Nov. 1-April 15)

Solomon River between Webster Reservoir and Rooks County No. 2 Road

Ft. Riley Cameron Springs

Lake Shawnee – Topeka

Salina Lakewood Lake

Moon Lake on Fort Riley

Historic Lake Scott State Park Pond

Hutchinson Dillon Nature Center Pond

Atchison City Lake No. 1

Holton-Elkhorn Lake

Syracuse Sam’s Pond

Cimarron Grasslands Pits

Colby – Villa High Lake

Great Bend Veterans Park Lake

Meade State Fishing Lake

The 2017-2018 Kansas trout season runs Nov. 1, 2017 – April 15, 2018. Trout permits can be purchased for $14.50 at any license vendor location and online at ksoutdoors.com.

For information on trout fishing in Kansas and stocking schedules, visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Fishing,” “Special Fishing Programs,” then “Trout Program Information.”