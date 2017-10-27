NW KS lakes part of KDWPT plan to stock more trout, more often this season

PRATT – You’re not seeing double and that’s not a typo. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) Fisheries Division staff will provide trout anglers with more fish, more often this season. In years past, KDWPT-managed trout waters would receive four stockings of fish over the course of the trout season. This year, KDWPT-managed trout waters will receive two extra stockings, reducing the amount of time between each stocking. To sweeten the deal even more, 22-percent more trout will be stocked this year statewide.
Waters set to receive trout for the 2017-2018 trout season:
TYPE 1 LAKES: TROUT PERMITS REQUIRED OF ALL ANGLERS (Nov. 1-April 15)
Dodge City Lake Charles
Ft. Scott Gun Park Lake
Glen Elder State Park (SP) Pond
Kanopolis Seep Stream
KDOT East Lake in Wichita
Lake Henry in Clinton SP
Mined Land WA Unit No. 30 (Trout Permit required year-round)
Pratt Centennial Pond
Walnut River Area in El Dorado SP (Stocking pending completion of area repairs)
Willow Lake at Tuttle Creek SP
Webster Stilling Basin
Vic’s Lake and Slough Creek in Sedgwick County Park
Topeka Auburndale Park
Garnett Crystal Lake
TYPE 2 LAKES: TROUT PERMITS REQUIRED ONLY FOR ANGLERS FISHING FOR OR POSSESSING TROUT (Nov. 1-April 15)
Solomon River between Webster Reservoir and Rooks County No. 2 Road
Ft. Riley Cameron Springs
Lake Shawnee – Topeka
Salina Lakewood Lake
Moon Lake on Fort Riley
Historic Lake Scott State Park Pond
Hutchinson Dillon Nature Center Pond
Atchison City Lake No. 1
Holton-Elkhorn Lake
Syracuse Sam’s Pond
Cimarron Grasslands Pits
Colby – Villa High Lake
Great Bend Veterans Park Lake
Meade State Fishing Lake
The 2017-2018 Kansas trout season runs Nov. 1, 2017 – April 15, 2018. Trout permits can be purchased for $14.50 at any license vendor location and online at ksoutdoors.com.
For information on trout fishing in Kansas and stocking schedules, visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Fishing,” “Special Fishing Programs,” then “Trout Program Information.”