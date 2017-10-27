Norton students help ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’

NORTON — Eisenhower Elementary School students Aineka Burton and Peyton Isernhagen were recently named as the northwest Kansas region winners for their age groups in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s 2017 Put the Brakes on Fatalities poster contest.

Burton was selected as the winner of the 5 to 7-year-old division and Isernhagen was chosen in the 8 to 10-year old category. Both were awarded a bicycle and helmet from Safe Kids Kansas during a presentation held on Oct. 27 at Eisenhower Elementary School.

A total of 1,048 kids across Kansas ages 5 to 13 took the time to think about safety and participated in the contest. Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is a nationwide effort to increase roadway safety and reduce all traffic fatalities and is recognized annually on Oct. 10.

For more information, visit www.ksdot.org/events/PutTheBrakesOnFatalitiesDay.