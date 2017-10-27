Hays Post

LETTER: Hays could lose people if school bond fails

4 Comments

I am writing this letter to speak of the Nov. 7th Bond election for USD 489 Schools. It has become obvious of the division of sides concerning the passage of the Bond Program. The announced mill levy increases the tax on an $150,000 valued home by $16.43 per month over a thirty year period. This is a longer period of time than I would wish to approve but I must also acknowledge a major construction bond issue for our schools has not passed in 39 years. This brings the subject into perspective, as the maintenance conditions of our buildings and improvements for our students has been placed near the rear of our strategic planning for decades.

I have been privy to be involved in building construction and maintenance retrofits and services with my group of employees for some 42 years of my company’s 72-year history. I have worked on numerous types of buildings, programs and bond issues, many major in scope. Salina in the past 20 years has implemented two major bond issues as well as Garden City, Dodge City, Great Bend, Emporia, Liberal and Manhattan, most are similar in size and scope to USD 489.

I have a concern we are being left behind in our educational community and the benefit to new business and families concerns of educational facilities available to them. After visiting with employees, there remains a question of the types of programs that can be provided in our current education institution. Some are limited by physical structure. We could lose people in several years due to the failure to act on this proposal. This should be a concern to economic development for Hays.

Some of the buildings in question were old when I went to school here in the 1960’s, and unfortunately, other than a few updates and breakdown machinery repair done with capital outlay budget, not much if any programs have been enacted since the building of the High School 36 years ago. There were some renovations through the years and an air-conditioning of schools update but not a major review of all buildings, purposes and use, successfully fulfilled.

In all honesty, from my point of view, and those who work in my organization on technical side, the District has been utilizing equipment that’s served well past its use. The District has run the course of receiving its benefit from old machinery and its replacement lifecycle is at our doorstep. While I am conservative in nature and promote dedicated services to increase longevity, there are areas where we no longer have a decent return on the original capital. Concerns when calculating energy efficiency and zoning conditions of buildings are apparent.

I understand there are many who acknowledge the need and simply have issue with the methodology of the planning, reasoning, size and length of the bond proposal. In all the bond issues that I have been involved in over my career, I have rarely seen any that did not have some issues, misgivings or changes, especially in remodel programs.

I plan to vote in favor of the USD 489 bond issue on Nov. 7th and not because I haven’t weighed the alternatives. We have done this for years and we usually accept a substandard product in construction at the end because we delay in moving forward. We have enough information to make a decision, regardless of your decision, which should be respected, I hope you vote. I will vote yes. Let’s move forward. I owe it to my children and grandchildren.

Joseph Glassman
Hays

  • Archie Bunker

    Hays will lose people if the Bond passes. Will not be able to pay taxes.

  • Frog leggs

    Put TMP in on the improvement and it will pass.

  • Citizen

    Wake up call: snap out of it! Hays has nothing to offer young people to stay here. They won’t leave because of the schools. They leave because of low paying jobs while the cost of living is too high for this small town. Don’t count your chickens just yet Mr. Glassman. No bids are being taken for your work any time soon. Instead of projecting the money you might make out of this deal, you should get out your checkbook & make a sizable donation to the school district. Better yet, give your employees a pay raise so they can afford to live in Hays. Us poor working people can’t afford it & neither can our children who you want to dump this on for 30 years. VOTE NO !!!

  • Blake Werth

    People come and go from Hays based on job opportunities and living expenses, not whether or not elementary kids have a new or old school building. The inventory of homes for sale in Hays rose dramatically when oil prices fell and jobs were lost – no coincidence. Higher property taxes and a tightening constraint on businesses will lead to more people leaving. Follow the money.

    Salina, Manhattan, Liberal and the other towns mentioned other than Great Bend are all larger than Hays by significant amounts. Why on earth would we want to attempt to fund a bond the same size as theirs?

    I will be voting no and I will continue to encourage others to do the same.