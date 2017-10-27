HPD arrest log, Oct. 23 to 25

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Mary Ann King, 61, Plainville, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of theft.

Samuel Ford Canney, 25, Fort Collins, Colo., was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 2900 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julia Marie Powers, 20, Clifton Park, N.Y., was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 2900 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Michael Betts, 20, Hays, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Daniel Lawrence Bennett, 27, Hays, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 200 block of East 24th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.