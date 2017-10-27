HPD arrest log, Oct. 19 to 22

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jared Scott Harrell, 36, Russell, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 300 block of East 21st on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Igancio Raymundo Barrera, 31, Hays, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 2500 block of Canterbury on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Igancio Raymundo Barrera, 31, Hays, was arrested at 4:43 p.m Oct. 21 in the 1500 block of West 27th on suspicion of battery.

Brandon Christopher Silva, 23, Hays, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 700 block of Walnut on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Arlandus Lamont Jones, 28, Victoria, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 100 block of West 36th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Elijah McLaughlin, 32, Hays, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 2500 block of General Custer on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelly Gene Shearer, 51, Hays, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 1700 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal threat.

Reanna Grace Leiker, 20, Hays, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 2800 block of Grant on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.