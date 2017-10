HPD Activity Log Oct. 26

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 15 traffic stops Thu., Oct. 26, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Abandoned Vehicle–700 block Oak St, Hays; 1:34 AM

Domestic Disturbance–2000 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 2:30 AM

Temporary Deprivation of Property–500 block E 12th St, Hays; 2:40 AM; 2:41 AM

Drug Offenses–3400 block Vine, Hays; 5:30 AM; 6 AM

Theft (general)–200 block E 19th St, Hays; 10/25 9 PM; 10/26 8:11 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 9:03 AM

Theft (general)–400 block W 19th St, Hays; 12 AM; 8:30AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1100 block Drum Ave, Hays; 11:21 AM

Animal Call–1700 block Golden Belt Dr, Hays; 1:49 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 2 PM

Criminal Trespass–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 10/22 5 PM; 10/26 8 AM

Animal At Large–600 block W 13th, Hays; 3:31 PM

Juvenile Complaint–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 8:30 PM; 8:41 PM

Welfare Check–400 block Lyman Dr, Hays; 9 PM; 10:45 PM