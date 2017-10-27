Hays PD will focus on strict seatbelt enforcement in school zones

HPD

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, the Hays Police Department will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies to stop what has been likened to an epidemic in Kansas. In 2016, 44 children ages 0-19 lost their lives due to car crashes in Kansas. Sadly, almost half of those children were not wearing their seat belts.

What many parents don’t think about is that wearing a seatbelt properly is the best prevention of serious injury or death in a vehicle. According to the 2017 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, about 98 percent of the children are restrained. If the driver is not buckled, only about 29 percent of the observed children were buckled. We want adults to model good driving behaviors for children.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, law enforcement across Kansas will be extra-vigilant when patrolling around schools. For more than 20 years, officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers regarding the importance of using seatbelts while in their vehicle.

There should be no surprises when it comes to this enforcement effort. Officers will issue citations to anyone who does not obey Kansas law.

“Even one child’s death is unacceptable,” said HPD Chief Don Scheibler. “Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and always buckle up.”

For the latest data and to see more about Kansas safety belt laws, go to www.ktsro.org.