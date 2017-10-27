Hays High Soccer wins Regional Title



By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 2, Wichita Trinity 0

WICHITA, Kan.-Hays High and Wichita Trinity battled in chilly conditions in the 4-1A Regional Soccer Championship game on Friday night in Wichita. The Indians missed out on some first half opportunities as did Trinity as the two teams played to a scoreless draw.

Hays High came alive n the second half and it all started with an Ethan Nunnery goal in the 49th minute to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. Hays High would strike again in the 56th minute when Jacob Maska headed in a Zach Wagner corner kick in the 56th minute to extend the Indian lead to 2-0, a lead they would carry to the end.

The win improves the Indian record to 12-6 and advances them to the state quarterfinals. They will face Andover Central on Tuesday at 5pm in Andover.

SILAS HIBBS INTERVIEW

