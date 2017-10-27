Hays falls to Wemgo; Red Raiders to the playoffs

The Hays High Indians and Wamego Red Raiders ended the 2017 regular season Friday night with a playoff spot on the line. The situation was simple…winner moves on the 4A-D1 playoffs.

Each team made a mistake in the first half that allowed the other to score. Will Sennett gathered in his first career interception to set Hays up at the 22 yard line. The Indians lost 12 yards on the first play but converted on fourth and two and then on third and goal scored a two yard touchdown as Hunter Brown carried it in for the touchdown. The Logan Clark extra point gave the Indians a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Hays mistake came late in the second quarter. The Indians lost 20 yards on a punt snap over the head of Clark that was covered at the two yard line. Wamego’s Alex Vontz scored one play later, but Wamego failed on the two point conversion with :30 left in the half for a 7-6 half time score.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Highlights-HHS-10-27-17-Final.wav

Wamego took the lead on an 85 yard punt return for a touchdown. The failed two point conversion left the score at 12-7. Hays answered back in the first minute of the fourth quarter on a four yard touchdown run. A blocked extra point left Hays with a 13-12 lead at 11:21 remaining.

Wamego completed four passes on their next possession, scoring on a 51 yard pass to grab the lead back at 18-13 following another failed two point attempt with 10:13 remaining. Hays took over in Wamego territory following a short punt by the Red Raiders, but the Indians threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and a 24-13 lead with 3:09 left.

Hunter Brown finished off an 85 yard drive over the next minute to bring the score back to 24-21 following a Brown two point conversion. Wamego recovered the onside kick, picked up two first downs and finished the game taking two knees.

Coach Randall Rath

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Coach-HHS-10-27-17.mp3

Hays ends their season at 3-6. Wamego improves to 5-4 and moves on the 4A-D1 playoffs as district runner-up.