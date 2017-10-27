Fish Tacos for Friday @ Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company

Today’s Special at Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company

117 East 11th – Downtown Hays, Kansas

FRIDAY: FISH TACOS Blackened Tilapia, Gella’s Fresh, Homemade Guacamole and Cheddar Cheese Split Between Three Warm Corn Tortillas and Served With Both Gella’s Red and Green Salsas. $9.50

Seasonal Desert: Peanut Butter Pie

A pie with pretzels, peanut butter, cream cheese and chocolate. The perfect combination of crunchy and creamy, sweet and salty. $6.95

